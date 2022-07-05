Last updated on .From the section Wrexham

Mark Howard made more than 100 Sheffield United appearances between 2012 and 2016

Wrexham have signed goalkeeper Mark Howard on a free transfer.

Howard was released by League Two Carlisle United at the end of last season despite being named player of the year at Brunton Park.

The 35-year-old has made almost 350 appearances in a career which has featured spells at numerous clubs including Cardiff City, Sheffield United, Blackpool and Scunthorpe.

Howard played for Wrexham boss Phil Parkinson at Bolton Wanderers.

The Arsenal academy product becomes Wrexham's second summer signing after defender Jordan Tunnicliffe.

"He has a lot of league experience and will be a great addition," Parkinson said.

"He's a confident lad and a strong character who will offer strong leadership qualities in the dressing room too."

Wrexham defender Tyler French, meanwhile, has signed for Scottish Championship club Dundee on a two-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The former Bradford player, 23, becomes Gary Bowyer's first signing as Dundee boss.

Wrexham have also confirmed fellow defender Shaun Brisley has left the club by mutual consent after one season at the Racecourse.