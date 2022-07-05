Last updated on .From the section Birmingham

Dion Sanderson's only goal in the English Football League came during a spell with Sunderland

Birmingham City have re-signed Wolves defender Dion Sanderson on a season-long loan.

The 22-year-old returns to Blues after making 16 appearances while on loan for the first half of the 2021-22 campaign.

He was subsequently loaned to Championship rivals QPR, where he played a further 12 games.

"I know a lot of people here and I would like to think they are happy to see me," said Sanderson, the first signing for new boss John Eustace.

Sanderson's only senior appearance for Wolves to date came in a 2-1 Carabao Cup defeat by Aston Villa in October 2019.

Later that season he was sent on loan to Cardiff City, and had a spell with Sunderland in 2020-21.

Meanwhile, former Cheltenham and England Under-19 boss Keith Downing, 56, and ex-QPR coach Matt Gardiner, 48, have been named as Eustace's assistants.

Maik Taylor, who played almost 250 games for Blues and won 88 caps for Northern Ireland, returns to St Andrew's from Walsall as goalkeeping coach.

