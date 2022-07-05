Last updated on .From the section Premier League

A Premier League and international player arrested in north London on Monday on suspicion of rape has been questioned over two further rape allegations against a different woman.

The 29-year-old, who has not been named, was taken into custody on Monday morning over an alleged attack in June.

The Metropolitan Police said on Tuesday the man had been further arrested on suspicion of two incidents of rape in 2021 against another woman.

He has been bailed until August.

The Met Police said in a statement: "On 4 July, an allegation of rape of a woman in her 20s was reported to police.

"It was reported the alleged rape happened in June 2022. On 4 July, a 29-year-old man was arrested at an address in Barnet on suspicion of rape and taken into custody.

"While in custody, he was further arrested on suspicion of two incidents of rape that were alleged to have been committed in April and June of 2021 against a different woman in her 20s.

"He has subsequently been released on bail to a date in August. Enquiries into the circumstances are ongoing."