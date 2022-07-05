Last updated on .From the section Kilmarnock

Liam Donnelly scored 13 goals for Motherwell in his four seasons at Fir Park

Kilmarnock have signed Northern Ireland international Liam Donnelly after the midfielder's Motherwell contract expired.

The 26-year-old has signed a one-year deal with Derek McInnes' newly-promoted Scottish Premiership side.

Donnelly scored 13 goals in 71 games across a four-year Motherwell stint.

"The manager's pedigree is clear and he showed that he wanted me, which is always a big factor for a player," he said.

"There are obviously a few Northern Irish boys here already and I know Liam Polworth from my time at Motherwell so that should make the settling in period a bit easier."

Donnelly becomes McInnes' fifth summer signing as Kilmarnock gear up for their top-flight return, following goalkeeper Zach Hemming, defender Lewis Mayo, and midfielders Kerr McInroy and Alan Power, who returns for his second spell at Rugby Park.

