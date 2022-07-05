Divock Origi: Striker joins AC Milan on free transfer after leaving Liverpool
Last updated on .From the section European Football
Serie A champions AC Milan have signed striker Divock Origi on a free transfer after leaving Liverpool.
Belgium international Origi's contract with the Reds expired at the end of the season and the 27-year-old has signed a four-year deal at the San Siro.
Origi scored crucial goals for the Anfield club, including the second in their 2-0 win over Tottenham in the 2019 Champions League final.
He signed for the Reds in 2014 and scored 41 goals for them in 175 games.
AC Milan became Italian champions for the first time in over a decade last season, beating rivals Inter by two points.
Hoping you will play in the first 11 and score lots of goals in the Italian league
Good luck Origi
#LFC Legend
#YNWA
Maybe he'll get the chance now.
Bye Div and thanks for everything.
We'll miss you.