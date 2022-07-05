Close menu

Divock Origi: Striker joins AC Milan on free transfer after leaving Liverpool

Divock Origi
Divock Origi scored six goals in his final season at Anfield

Serie A champions AC Milan have signed striker Divock Origi on a free transfer after leaving Liverpool.

Belgium international Origi's contract with the Reds expired at the end of the season and the 27-year-old has signed a four-year deal at the San Siro.

Origi scored crucial goals for the Anfield club, including the second in their 2-0 win over Tottenham in the 2019 Champions League final.

He signed for the Reds in 2014 and scored 41 goals for them in 175 games.

AC Milan became Italian champions for the first time in over a decade last season, beating rivals Inter by two points.

  • Comment posted by mustardcustard, today at 15:59

    Legend

  • Comment posted by vidapam, today at 15:59

    Good luck in your new club. Thank you for your time at Liverpool

  • Comment posted by amelvin, today at 15:57

    Any good squad needs good squad players, surprised he stayed 8 years given he never had a real shot at being a regular.

    • Reply posted by RA, today at 16:01

      RA replied:
      It will be the same at Milan. Scored some crucial goals but will always be a squad player.

  • Comment posted by Soapboxwaffle, today at 15:56

    Thanks for the memories Div, the most underrated player in the PL last season. And to think Richarlson went for £60m and Deli Ali £40m. Astonishing

  • Comment posted by Xsoulent, today at 15:54

    Good Luck Divock, you have been an important and valued part of the LFC family.

    Hoping you will play in the first 11 and score lots of goals in the Italian league

  • Comment posted by Don Craigen, today at 15:50

    Lovely lad ,good luck , still smiling at his performances against them over the park and against Barca

  • Comment posted by Funky Chunky Monkey, today at 15:49

    He will settle quickly and score many goals, great signing for AC.

    Good luck Origi

  • Comment posted by Ceciliars, today at 15:48

    Thanks for the service Divock.

    #LFC Legend
    #YNWA

  • Comment posted by scbarhj2, today at 15:44

    Never got a proper run in the team at Lance Armstrong FC.
    Maybe he'll get the chance now.
    Bye Div and thanks for everything.
    We'll miss you.

    • Reply posted by keep your gin up, today at 16:03

      keep your gin up replied:
      do you have any evidence to back up your claim of doping ?

  • Comment posted by dmjnr, today at 15:43

    Don’t know how he put up with warming the bench for so long… yeah, his salary would have been a nice comfort blanket, but surely he were hugely frustrated? I hope he does well at Milan 👍🏻

  • Comment posted by thenasman, today at 15:43

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Munir, today at 15:39

    Did not get the chance of regular football at Liverpool but still sad to see him go. His goals will be remembered as some of the most important for the club

