Last updated on .From the section Irish

Larne reached the third stage of Europa Conference League qualifying last season

Larne were held to a scoreless draw in their Europa Conference League qualifying opener against St Joseph's of Gibraltar.

Jeff Hughes and Leroy Millar missed big chances for the Irish Premiership side as they returned to competitive action for the first time since May.

St Joseph's also carried a threat going forward with substitute Yussuf seeing his penalty appeal waved away.

Christian Aznar, another sub, spurned a late golden chance for the hosts.

The sides will meet in the return leg at Inver Park on 14 July (19:45 BST) in which the Irish Premiership side hope they will be able to draw on a noisy home crowd as they look to continue another European adventure.

Larne booked their place in the qualifying rounds courtesy of a stunning comeback win over Glentoran in a hugely dramatic NIFL play-off final in May.

Tiernan Lynch's side beat Bala Town and Aarhus to reach the third stage of qualifying last season before falling to Portuguese side Pacos de Ferreira in what was their debut in European competition.

And while they secured a 1-0 away win over Bala in the first leg of the first round last year, they were shut out by St Joseph's at a sun-splashed Victoria Stadium.

Missed chances for both sides

Larne have had a busy transfer window since finishing fifth last season. While Dean Jarvis, David McDaid, Lee Lynch, Navid Nasseri and four-goal play-off hero Ronan Hale are among those to have left the club, Inver Reds boss Lynch was able to hand debuts to three of his summer signings - Millar, Daniel Kearns and Shea Gordon - against St Joseph's.

And it was Millar, who joined from Ballymena United, who could have scored his first Larne goal after 36 minutes, heading Kofi Balmer's long throw cross over the bar after St Joseph's keeper Ross Fitzsimmons had denied Jeff Hughes earlier in the first half.

St Joseph's had their moments in attack, too, with the impressive Juanma Gonzales forcing Rohan Ferguson into a fine first-half save.

The hosts continued to trouble the Larne defenders after the restart and thought they should have been awarded a penalty when Yussuf went down inside the Larne box after 68 minutes.

Leroy Millar (right) missed a chance to score on his Larne debut after joining from Ballymena earlier this summer

Larne continued to threaten from set-pieces, however, with Cian Bolger heading wide from a corner, while Hughes' ferocious drive from distance whistled just over the bar in the closing minutes.

Hughes' effort came after Aznar had squandered a gilt-edged chance for St Joseph's, taking Gonzales' cross on the run before mishitting his seven-yard shot with Ferguson able to gather comfortably.

In the dying seconds, Yussuf was challenged strongly by Balmer but Greek referee Ioannis Papadopoulos was again unmoved as both sides settled for a goalless draw.

Larne are one of three Irish Premiership sides in Europa Conference League qualifying action this week with Crusaders and Cliftonville playing their openers on Thursday.

Irish Cup winners Crues are also in Gibraltar to face Bruno's Magpies (17:00) while Cliftonville travel to Slovakia to take on Dunajska Stredao (19:30).

League of Ireland side Derry City also play on Thursday with the Candystripes hosting Riga FC (19:45).