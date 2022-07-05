Close menu

Euro 2022: England are 'ready to go' for Euros opener with Austria - Sarina Wiegman

By Emma SandersBBC Sport at Old Trafford

Women's Euro 2022 - England v Austria
Kick-off: 20:00 BST Venue: Old Trafford, Coverage: BBC One from 19:00 BST, BBC Radio 5 Live commentary and live text coverage on the BBC Sport website

England manager Sarina Wiegman says her team are "ready to go" as they prepare to open the Women's European Championship against Austria in front of a sellout crowd at Old Trafford on Wednesday.

The Lionesses are bidding to win their first major tournament.

Since Wiegman arrived in September, England have gone 14 games unbeaten and have won their last six matches.

"You can feel that everybody is ready so we're excited to go," said Wiegman.

"We started our preparation in September and we have just worked from week to week."

The Dutch manager said it was "really incredible" to walk into a packed media conference room at Old Trafford, where the team will train for a final time on Tuesday evening.

She said excitement levels had risen in the last 24 hours but she is confident of the players' ability to manage their emotions before the Euro 2022 opener.

"We will get a feeling of the stadium then we start tomorrow and I can't wait," she added.

"We will just do the same things we always do and focus on our style of play as a team and as individuals. We also know the tournament starts tomorrow and we have been waiting for such a long time so it is an exciting moment.

"It would be strange if we weren't excited."

'We're not robots - there will be nerves'

Captain Leah Williamson said it will be a "very proud moment" for her to lead the team out against Austria and the team are "embracing the pressure".

England, ranked eighth in the world, are one of the favourites to win the tournament and Williamson hopes they can make the most of their home advantage.

"I'm sure tomorrow when I look back it will be a moment I will remember forever," said Williamson.

"I think the only thing that could top being on the pitch would be sitting with [friends and family]. I think they will be really excited. It's a very proud moment and I will try to enjoy it as much as I can.

"The good luck messages are obviously pouring in now. It's nice. It's an event for them. I'm sure they will have good fun.

"We've put in the work over the last few weeks and ticked the boxes we needed to. We know what it is and what to expect. We're ready for it.

"Everybody has their own things in place to deal with it. Pressure is a privilege and we are embracing it. It comes with the job but it doesn't mean we can't enjoy it at the same time."

While Williamson is confident England can deal with high expectations, she admitted there will be some nerves.

"The team's in a great place. This last training session now will be putting it all together but I think we're all ready for it," she added.

"We're not robots. There will be nerves. We're aware of the expectation. Within the camp it's about the excitement and enjoying it. This is my job. If I wasn't ready for tomorrow and wasn't excited for tomorrow then why would I do it."

Comments

Join the conversation

117 comments

  • Comment posted by just-another-viewpoint, today at 19:51

    I am not English but why not back them, why all the negativity.... Go Lionesses!!!!

    • Reply posted by thelastofthefew, today at 19:54

      thelastofthefew replied:
      I hope they win ...but it`s.......Poor football...I have watched many games,,,,,and it`s poor,,,sorry,,,but

  • Comment posted by Cos-my-neighbour-said-so, today at 19:19

    England and womens football in general is played to a very high standard and has come on in leaps and bounds these last ten years or so.
    Should be a very good tournament overall and believe England have a very good chance of going all the way.
    Good luck ladies, I’m sure you’ll do us proud

  • Comment posted by Runcorn_Mac, today at 19:36

    I will be cheering on the women's England team which is more than I do for the men's team. C'mon England!

    • Reply posted by TheNightmanCometh, today at 21:14

      TheNightmanCometh replied:
      The top comments... aren't sexist? I'm pleasantly surprised!

  • Comment posted by the boring one , today at 19:25

    The ladies put the likes of Fernandes Richarlison and sterling to shame, they dive less and never complain to the match officials.

  • Comment posted by kev1039, today at 20:31

    Genuinely don’t know why people feel the need to act in such a childish and petulant manner about something they claim not to care about. Is it jealousy boys? Jealous that a girl is getting paid to be a footballer and you’re not? If you don’t care then go away. Leave the rest of us to support the ladies team without your toxic egos.

    • Reply posted by TheMiller, today at 21:01

      TheMiller replied:
      Would you call people out for being anti-disabled people if the entire bbc football section was about blind or wheelchair football? People have no issue with womens football, they have issue with sensationalist reporting about a sport no one in this country watches - average WSL attendance is 1k with £3 tickets and no away fans. You don’t see 7th tier mens with this coverage do you?

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 20:23

    I'm a fan and will be watching and supporting England women
    What I find odd is those who bother to register an account, sign in and post they don't care about women's football.
    There are quite a few sports I have no interest in so you know what I do? I don't pay them any attention. I certainly don't try and tell others about my disinterest in them.
    Still everyone needs a hobby I suppose....

    • Reply posted by kevirl, today at 20:33

      kevirl replied:
      You know nothing about football

  • Comment posted by the_Big_E, today at 20:15

    Really looking forward to England in this. Have watched most of their games and they have really come on under new manager. Hamp is world class, a superb footballer and Bronze, well is Bronze enough said. Good luck to England bring it home.

  • Comment posted by Ceefax, today at 19:36

    All the best Lioness. Roar and make us proud.

  • Comment posted by fletch, today at 19:28

    Hopefully they can go all the way. They’ve looked good this year

    • Reply posted by U-Thant, today at 19:57

      U-Thant replied:
      That could be a line from a carry on film.

  • Comment posted by Jenny, today at 20:48

    I'm not shocked that the comments are full of pathetic men making sexist jokes and saying women's football (and indeed women in general) aren't worthy in their eyes.

    I want to watch it. I will enjoy it, and women's football will be better for it. Shameful that this is the state of a comments section in 2022.

    • Reply posted by Eye_Said, today at 21:11

      Eye_Said replied:
      HYSs on football are ALL crawling with immature idiots. Sometimes it seems like about 80-90% of them, but it's more likely it's far fewer but they comment a lot.

  • Comment posted by BigDog, today at 19:17

    Looking forward to the game come on you Lionesses let's start with a win..

  • Comment posted by AP, today at 20:42

    I've really got into women football over the last season. One reason is that, in the main, it has all the good points of the men's game but absolutely none of the cynicism. I'll be cheering England on all the way and they really do have a good chance of winning.

    • Reply posted by Eye_Said, today at 21:14

      Eye_Said replied:
      As a Man City fan I also support City's women's team; I've watched the women's game for a while now. Agree with all you say about the women's game. It's also definitely improving year-on-year. Part of that is the goalkeepers have now had a few years of actually being coached by a goalkeeping coach - something that wasn't in place for too long.

  • Comment posted by Eye_Said, today at 20:14

    Doubt we'll win it, but we do (of course) have a chance. My main hope is that we play a scintillating attacking game. Fail to win when you try to win - no disgrace. Fail to win when you try not to lose - you deserve whatever comes your way.

  • Comment posted by paul tapner, today at 19:54

    I hope they win it,as the thought of the haters jumping on the bandwagon for the chance of an England team Winning something is rather appealing

    • Reply posted by legend-Wenger-Ozil, today at 22:12

      legend-Wenger-Ozil replied:
      Dream on

  • Comment posted by Commentier, today at 19:21

    Come on you players!

  • Comment posted by PKR_R_I_P, today at 21:56

    i have been watching the Lionesses & the Red Roses as well as the cricket side for years,it a better game than people say it is,
    simple there is none of the diving/cheating none of the disrespect shown to the officials by the male footballers compared to the way the ladies handle themselves & the same goes for the Roses , Cricket team ... all the way down to the ladies who play in the Hundred

  • Comment posted by YT - Hyxo, today at 21:39

    nice

  • Comment posted by Nik, today at 19:31

    The standard of football is utterly amazing.

    You are wonderful to watch and c'mon England.

    • Reply posted by kev1039, today at 20:33

      kev1039 replied:
      A better stand than yours no doubt.

  • Comment posted by Sunchaser Steve, today at 22:14

    Come On England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

  • Comment posted by markyp1965, today at 22:13

    Looking forward to England’s opening game tomorrow and to what should be a great tournament. It’s a massive opportunity to get the women’s game out to a wider audience and hopefully encourage more girls to play.
    Those that have nothing positive to say are going to be disappointed, as Euro 2022 will be a great success.

    • Reply posted by legend-Wenger-Ozil, today at 22:15

      legend-Wenger-Ozil replied:
      You rely have no idea about football mate!!

