Question of Sport: How will you get on in this week's Euros-themed quiz?
Last updated on .From the section Womens European Championship
The wait is over and Euro 2022 is finally upon us.
As we start a memorable few weeks, the Question of Sport team have put together a quiz to test your knowledge of the Women's European Championship.
Do you know how many stadiums will host a match in the tournament? How old was the youngest goalscorer at a Euros?
Take the quiz and see if you can hit the back of the net.
Keep your eyes peeled for a very special Question of Sport episode in the coming weeks, featuring England legends Rachel Brown-Finnis, Lianne Sanderson and Anita Asante, and Northern Ireland's Rachel Furness.
- From teenage parties to rock 'n' roll-defining performance: Mick Jagger talks openly about his life in The Rolling Stones
- The Whistleblowers: The accounts of UN staff who reported their colleagues' alleged wrongdoings