Nesta Guinness-Walker joined AFC Wimbledon from Met Police and made 97 appearances for the Dons

Anthony Hartigan and Nesta Guinness-Walker have left AFC Wimbledon after the expiry of their contracts.

Midfielder Hardigan, 22, made 155 appearances and scored five goals after graduating from the Dons' academy.

Left-back Guinness-Walker, also 22, joined the club from Met Police in 2019 and went on to play 97 matches, scoring three times.

The Dons were relegated to League Two last season after six seasons in League One.

"We're very proud of the progression that Anthony made at the football club," first-team coach Rob Tuvey said.

"He came in as an under-14 and went all the way to making his professional debut as an under-18. He's been a great servant to the club and has always given time and dedication to improve. We wish him all the best in his future career."

The club also confirmed youngsters Huseyin Biler and Elliott Bolton, both 20, have signed new contracts, with talks ongoing with Paul Osew and Zach Robinson.

