Reading play Blackpool away to kick off the 2022-23 Championship season

Reading are offering away fans £20 matchday tickets for the 2022-23 season, but only if other clubs reciprocate.

The Championship club confirmed Blackburn, Cardiff and Huddersfield have signed up for the scheme so far.

The Royals said matchday tickets in parts of the Select Car Leasing Stadium will be more than £20 for home fans.

However, the club said they are "committed" to "low prices" for away fans via the Twenty's Plenty offer.

Rules state clubs are only allowed to charge away fans the same price they charge their own supporters in a comparable section of their stadium.

"Since 2016, we have championed Twenty's Plenty. However, despite our best efforts very few other clubs in the Championship have followed suit," read a statement on the club's website. external-link

"That has resulted in our travelling fans routinely paying well in excess of £20 to watch the Royals on the road.

"Every single Championship club will be given the opportunity to offer their fans £20 tickets when their team visits Reading, but only if they commit in advance to a reciprocal arrangement for our loyal away fans in the reverse fixture."

The Royals say they have written to the other 23 clubs in the division.

In the Premier League, clubs have unanimously agreed to maintain the £30 price cap on away tickets for the next three seasons.

The cap is in recognition of the additional travel costs involved with attending away matches.