Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Since last season, Crystal Palace have dropped their gambling sponsor while Everton and promoted side Bournemouth have signed deals with gambling firms

The Premier League will ask clubs to vote on whether to bring in a voluntary ban on gambling sponsorship on shirts before potential government action.

Half of last season's 20 top-flight teams had betting sponsors on their shirts, with the government hoping to decide on a ban before 21 July.

The Premier League is supportive of a voluntary move where gambling sponsors are phased out within three years.

But 14 of its 20 clubs would need to vote in favour for it to be approved.

Everton and promoted side Bournemouth have both recently signed new shirt deals with betting firms, while Crystal Palace have dropped theirs in favour of a car retailer.

Last week, government sources said a final decision was yet to be made and that a ban on shirt sponsorship was still on the table.

But it is understood that a voluntary ban has been discussed and could offer a middle ground for clubs and avert any legislation on a much-debated topic.

The move is likely to disappoint campaigners, who have been urging government to act and impose a ban which would also include league and social media sponsorship, plus pitch-perimeter advertising.

A University of Glasgow study claimed that more than 700 betting-related logos can be seen during the course of a match.

The Premier League declined to comment.

Its clubs are likely to be less affected by a ban, because they can draw on other types of sponsorships. But the English Football League, sponsored by Sky Bet, has said it would cost their clubs £40m a year.

It is not believed that a ban would affect EFL clubs, but choosing only top-flights clubs has been described as "incoherent" by campaigners and has been a point of contention for the Premier League.

A spokesperson for the Department of Culture, Media and Sport said: "We are undertaking the most comprehensive review of gambling laws in 15 years to make sure they are fit for the digital age.

"We will publish a white paper which sets out our vision for the sector in the coming weeks."