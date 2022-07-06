Last updated on .From the section Luton

Carlton Morris scored seven goals in 28 Championship appearances last season as Barnsley were relegated

Luton Town have signed striker Carlton Morris from League One club Barnsley for an undisclosed fee.

The 26-year-old is the second Tykes player to join the Hatters this summer following Cauley Woodrow's move to Kenilworth Road last month.

Barnsley signed Morris from Norwich in January 2021 and he scored 16 goals in 55 appearances.

"This is going to be a place where no Championship club wants to come next season," he told the Luton website.

"I'm hugely grateful for the opportunity to come back to the Championship. I really want to challenge myself, I don't just want to coast through my career."

Morris has flown to join Luton's pre-season training camp in Slovenia. Details of his contract with the club have not been revealed.

The Hatters have now made seven signings since last season's run to the Championship play-offs, with Alfie Doughty, Louie Watson, Luke Freeman and goalkeepers Matt Macey and Ethan Horvath also added to Nathan Jones' squad.

On the signing of Morris, Jones said: "He's got good pedigree and experience for a 26-year-old, but he can still develop.

"He'll give us great options up front, and with what we have now, we believe we have as good a strikeforce as any in the division."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.