Katerina Svitkova has also played for Slavia Prague

Chelsea have signed Czech international Katerina Svitkova on a three-year deal from West Ham.

The 26-year-old midfielder scored five goals in 34 appearances for the Hammers, who she joined in 2020.

"I'm living my dream. I wanted to play for this club having supported them since childhood," said Svitkova.

Chelsea's pre-season plans see them travel to the United States to play in the Women's International Champions Cup in Portland, Oregon, from 17-20 August.