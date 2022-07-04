Last updated on .From the section Crawley

Corey Addai is yet to make an English Football League appearance despite spells at Coventry and Barnsley

Crawley Town have signed goalkeeper Corey Addai on a two-year contract.

The 24-year-old was most recently playing for Danish second-tier side Esbjerg and has had spells with Coventry City and Barnsley.

He played two games for Chesterfield in the National League while on loan from Barnsley in November 2020, and has also played lower-level non-league football.

Addai spent last week on trial at Crawley and kept a clean sheet in their pre-season game against Eastbourne.

"We have been really impressed with Corey during his time with us," manager Kevin Betsy told the League Two club's website.

"He has trained really well and adapted to the style of play that we are looking to implement, but most importantly he is a great shot-stopper. He is really good inside the box and has a fantastic presence.

"Corey will provide very strong competition to Glenn [Morris], who has been a fantastic servant to the club.

"It is very important to have good competition from a younger goalkeeper. We are delighted that he has chosen to join us."

