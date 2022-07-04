Last updated on .From the section Portsmouth

Zak Swanson was an unused substitute for Arsenal in the Premier League last season

Portsmouth have signed Arsenal defender Zak Swanson for an undisclosed fee.

The 21-year-old has agreed a two-year deal at Fratton Park with the club holding an option to extend his contract a further 12 months.

Swanson, who joined the Gunners aged six, failed to break into the Premier League side's first team, although he did make six appearances for their under-21s in the EFL Trophy.

He also spent the 2020-21 season on loan at Dutch side MVV Maastricht.

"We've highlighted that we want to try to bring talented young players to the club," Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley told the club website.

"Zak is exactly that and brings an energy and athleticism to our squad after a fantastic footballing education at Arsenal.

"He's technically very good and has lovely passing skills, along with the ability to manipulate the ball in tight areas.

"There are still areas of the game for him to work at - like with all young players - but it's an exciting signing because we see the growth in Zak."

