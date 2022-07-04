Last updated on .From the section Accrington

Shaun Whalley made 24 appearances for Shrewsbury Town last season

Accrington Stanley have signed midfielder Shaun Whalley on a two-year deal from fellow League One side Shrewsbury Town.

The 34-year-old previously played for Stanley between 2005 and 2008, and later joined Southport.

He went on to join Shrewsbury in 2015, where he made 257 appearances and scored 39 goals for the club.

"I'll try my hardest in every game and training session, and be as dedicated off the pitch as I am on it," he said.

