Last updated on .From the section MK Dons

Darragh Burns has scored 11 times for St Patrick's Athletic in 59 appearances

Milton Keynes Dons have made their sixth summer signing by recruiting teenage winger Darragh Burns from Irish Premier Division side St Patrick's Athletic for an undisclosed fee.

County Meath-born Burns, 19, has signed an undisclosed-length contract.

"Darragh is a player we have watched for some time," said head coach Liam Manning, "including on our visit to Ireland for pre-season."

Dublin-based St Patrick's currently lie fourth in the Irish top flight.

The Irish Premier Division is mid-season - and Burns has scored four goals, with three assists, in 23 games to help St Patrick's sit fourth in the table.

But Manning warned: "This will be a big transition for him, moving to a new country and a new league, so it will likely take some time to settle."

Burns is now eligible to play for the Republic of Ireland, having also represented Northern Ireland at youth level.

"The gaffer has asked me to come in, be myself and not change anything," said Burns. "I'll be looking to get the ball at my feet and go at defenders - and hopefully get some goals and assists."

Dons are scheduled to start the new League One season at Cambridge on 30 July.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.