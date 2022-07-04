Last updated on .From the section Preston

Ben Woodburn scored three times in his season-long loan north of the border with Hearts last season

Preston North End have signed Wales international Ben Woodburn following his end-of-season release by Liverpool as well as Robbie Brady.

Chester-born Woodburn, 22, has signed a one-year deal, with the club's option of an extra year.

Meanwhile Brady, 30, joins having won promotion from the Championship with Bournemouth last season.

Formerly of Burnley, Republic of Ireland international Brady joins on a one-year deal at Deepdale.

North End's Liverpudlian boss Ryan Lowe has tried to sign Woodburn before.

"He's tried to get me a few times and unfortunately things haven't worked out there," said Woodburn. "But now we can work together. I'm a fan of how he plays football, so I'm really excited."

"Ben's someone I've taken a real interest in over since he burst on to the scene at Liverpool at a young age," said Lowe.

"We can develop him into a top player for Preston. We've only had him with us for a week but you can see the quality he's got. He's a good footballer with a good footballing brain."

Woodburn was just a teenager when he was given his Liverpool debut by Jurgen Klopp in November 2016 before netting in a League Cup quarter-final win over Leeds United just three days later to supplant Michael Owen as the Reds' youngest-ever scorer, at 17 years and 145 days.

He has since been out on loan with Sheffield United, Oxford United, Blackpool and last season at Hearts.

Woodburn, who has scored twice in 11 full appearances for Wales, and Brady follow goalkeepers Freddie Woodman and David Cornell in joining Preston so far this summer.

