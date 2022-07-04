Last updated on .From the section Carlisle

Ben Barclay made 20 appearances for Yeovil Town during a loan spell last term

Carlisle United have signed centre-back Ben Barclay on a season-long loan from fellow League Two side Stockport County.

The 25-year-old began his senior career with Brighton and later had spells on loan at Notts County and Accrington.

He made 12 appearances for the Hatters last term before ending the campaign on loan with Yeovil Town.

"He's collected a number of appearances and he's a player I think can come in and help us," boss Paul Simpson said.

