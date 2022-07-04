Last updated on .From the section Sheff Utd

Tommy Doyle made 20 appearances for Cardiff City during a loan spell with the Bluebirds last season

Sheffield United have signed midfielder Tommy Doyle on a season-long loan from Premier League champions Manchester City.

The 20-year-old, who has made seven first team appearances for City, spent time on loan at Hamburg and Cardiff City during last season.

Doyle is currently under contract with City until the end of 2025.

"I'm excited to be here, I'm ready and looking forward to starting the season," Doyle told the club's website. external-link

"I got the phone call that Sheffield United was interested and it is hard to say no to a club like this.

"I'm looking forward to meeting everyone, I know one or two already, but I'm focused on getting down to work and preparing for the new season."

