Last updated on .From the section Luton

Luke Freeman had his best two years with QPR from 2017 to 2019, scoring 15 times in 105 starts

Luton Town have signed midfielder Luke Freeman as a free agent following his end-of-season release by fellow Championship side Sheffield United.

Freeman was the Blades' first signing, from QPR, after being promoted to the Premier League in 2019.

But he made just 24 league appearances, the last of them in September, prior to finishing the season on loan in the Championship with Millwall.

The 30-year-old Londoner has signed an undisclosed-length contract.

"I coached and played with Luke at Yeovil," said Luton boss Nathan Jones. "Then he did well at Stevenage, really well at Bristol City and then QPR.

"He's a fantastic character and a really good technical player; a left-footed, energetic midfielder who is attack-minded. I've tried to sign Luke on two occasions before."

Freeman, Luton's sixth summer signing, has signed in time to join their pre-season trip to Slovenia, ahead of the Championship campaign opener at home to Birmingham City on 30 July.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.