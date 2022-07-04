Last updated on .From the section Wycombe

D'Mani Mellor was released by Manchester United this summer

Wycombe have signed striker D'Mani Mellor external-link following his release by Manchester United.

The 21-year-old played for the Red Devils since the age of eight and made his only senior appearance, in the Europa League, in 2019.

He represented the club in every age group from Under-9s up to the first team.

He spent time on loan with Salford City from August to February, making three appearances.

Wycombe manager Gareth Ainsworth signed a one-year contract extension last week after leading the Chairboys to the League One play-off final, where they lost to Sunderland.

