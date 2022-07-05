Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

Romaine Sawyers has also played for Walsall and Brentford

Cardiff City have signed West Brom midfielder Romaine Sawyers for an undisclosed fee on a two-year deal.

Sawyers becomes the 10th first team signing by Cardiff this summer.

The 30-year-old has won 30 caps for Saint Kitts and Nevis and joins after spending last season on loan at Stoke.

"It's good to finally get it over the line. I spoke to the gaffer, he explained the product that he's got, and I feel like I want to be a part of it," Sawyers explained.

"The staff have been very welcoming, the players have been very welcoming, and it's good to be back within a team.

"We've got a lot of young, energetic players. I'm one of the more senior ones, who is going to be here to try and add a bit of experience and know-how of the league.

"I like to get on the ball, and I want to get the team playing. I'll try and chip in with a few goals and assists, and I like to bring others into play and put them in dangerous positions."

Cardiff boss Steve Morison added: "I'm sure everyone knows about Romaine and his qualities; he can be the difference in a game. He's a top quality Championship midfielder, which adds to the top quality players we already have.

"He's got undoubted quality to see a pass and make things happen. I'm very excited to have him on board, and I think the supporters should be as well.

"Obviously we can make five substitutions this season, and that will come into our thinking, so it's worth having those extra bodies in every position we can.

"It creates great competition, and I'm really looking forward to seeing them altogether."

Sawyers helped West Brom to promotion in 2019-20 and was named in the Championship team of the season, before playing 19 times for the Baggies in the top flight.

The Bluebirds are having a squad overhaul following a disappointing campaign, with Ollie Tanner, Jamilu Collins, Ebou Adams, Callum O'Dowda, Jak Alnwick, Vontae Daley-Campbell, Mahlon Romeo, Ryan Allsop and Andy Rinomhota already signed by boss Steve Morison.

Midfielder Joe Ralls has also agreed a new contract, with Wales international Will Vaulks among a number of players released by Cardiff.

Alex Smithies, Aden Flint, Marlon Pack, Leandro Bacuna, Isaac Vassell, Ciaron Brown and Josh Murphy have all departed the club.