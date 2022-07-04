Close menu

Duncan Ferguson leaves Everton role for management ambition

Last updated on .From the section Everton

Duncan Ferguson
Duncan Ferguson was on Everton's backroom staff since 2011, initially with the academy

Everton assistant boss Duncan Ferguson has left the club as he looks to become a manager.

The 50-year-old Scot, who worked under seven different managers at Goodison Park, has been caretaker twice - in December 2019 and January this year.

Ferguson scored 73 goals in 273 appearances for Everton in two spells from 1994 to 2006.

He said: "It's been an incredibly difficult one, but I need to move on, to take that next step in my career."

"Being a caretaker manager has given me confidence to step into management," added Ferguson. "The club has been fantastic with me. They've supported me all the way through my journey."

Ferguson was briefly caretaker between the tenures of Marco Silva and Carlo Ancelotti, and Rafael Benitez and current boss Frank Lampard.

"It was difficult last season but this club is definitely heading in the right direction. It's a fantastic club," he said.

"The team is in good hands with Frank as manager. He's been first class and he wanted me to stay on."

