Close menu

Duncan Ferguson leaves Everton role for management ambition

Last updated on .From the section Evertoncomments57

Duncan Ferguson
Duncan Ferguson was on Everton's backroom staff since 2011, initially with the academy

Everton assistant boss Duncan Ferguson has left the club as he looks to become a manager.

The 50-year-old Scot, who worked under seven different managers at Goodison Park, has been caretaker twice - in December 2019 and January this year.

Ferguson scored 73 goals in 273 appearances for Everton in two spells from 1994 to 2006.

He said: "It's been an incredibly difficult one, but I need to move on, to take that next step in my career."

"Being a caretaker manager has given me confidence to step into management," added Ferguson. "The club has been fantastic with me. They've supported me all the way through my journey."

Ferguson was briefly caretaker between the tenures of Marco Silva and Carlo Ancelotti, and Rafael Benitez and current boss Frank Lampard.

"It was difficult last season but this club is definitely heading in the right direction. It's a fantastic club," he said.

"The team is in good hands with Frank as manager. He's been first class and he wanted me to stay on."

How to follow Everton on the BBC bannerEverton banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

57 comments

  • Comment posted by mal123, today at 18:39

    Everton legend = 55 comments. Some legend!

  • Comment posted by 200PCTNGR, today at 18:38

    The common denominator of Everton's demise

  • Comment posted by Deuce5067, today at 18:37

    Good luck big man. Hope to see you back in charge one day

  • Comment posted by Mark, today at 18:35

    Just getting up and leaving like that would not be surprised if he has been offered a job already watch this space

  • Comment posted by Death of football , today at 18:34

    But... Who will fill in when Frank gets the sack before Christmas?

  • Comment posted by Cake, today at 18:32

    Do you need permission to copy and paste from a club website?
    All the best, Dunc. UTFT

  • Comment posted by Coldingham, today at 18:32

    I remember when he was on crutches in a pub in Anstruther knocking a pillock spark out without even standing up.

  • Comment posted by nom de plume, today at 18:27

    One friendly word of advice from a red. As a captain you have to shout a lot, as a manager it pays to listen

  • Comment posted by KuateReagan, today at 18:26

    The Big Scot was really the 'real deal' during his playing days. He needs all the needed support from Everton in his next journey

  • Comment posted by mackson, today at 18:25

    Good man Duncan, you have the fire in your belly to be a number 1, wish you all the best.

  • Comment posted by Owls49, today at 18:22

    All the best big Dunc. Hope you go ok in management, but don’t go for a major major club first off, learn the ropes and then go for a bigger name. Long term aim ………Rangers?

  • Comment posted by Mr Price, today at 18:20

    He was living on borrowed time, since he's became a coach the team have not improved....so time to go

  • Comment posted by ivor hardy, today at 18:12

    All the best Duncan, from a red 👍

  • Comment posted by djn, today at 18:11

    I'm sure his steely stare, arm flapping, and invective hurling will work wonders for a team low down the pyramid.

    • Reply posted by hudson, today at 18:13

      hudson replied:
      Yes in Egypt

  • Comment posted by ingmarsen, today at 18:09

    Wouldn't really want to take on Duncan Ferguson in a dark alley .
    Remember those three burglars who broke into his house many years ago . He absolutely battered them . Big ' Dunc' , yeah , Glaswegian !!!
    Good luck to him in his footballing management endeavours .

    • Reply posted by Al, today at 18:26

      Al replied:
      Not a Glaswegian!

  • Comment posted by Hot Shot Hamish, today at 18:08

    Some lucky team is going to get Ferguson. Looking fwd to seeing how he does. Best of luck Mr F.

  • Comment posted by Toryslime, today at 18:06

    Good luck Legend.

  • Comment posted by Lets Agree To Disagree, today at 18:05

    He has been at Everton a very long time. Definitely time for him to spread his wings and try his trade at another club. He will be missed at Everton.

  • Comment posted by adamyclau, today at 18:01

    He can go back as caretaker once lamps is sacked, December?

    • Reply posted by mickw, today at 18:05

      mickw replied:
      by September you mean

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport