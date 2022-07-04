Last updated on .From the section Shrewsbury

Taylor Moore has made 60 first-team appearances for Bristol City

Shrewsbury Town have made their sixth summer signing by bringing in defender Taylor Moore on a season-long loan from Championship side Bristol City.

The 25-year-old London-born defender, who began his career in France with Lens, can play anywhere across the back three and as a defensive midfielder.

He has been at Ashton Gate since signing in August 2016.

Moore has also had loan spells at Bury, Cheltenham Town, Southend United, Blackpool and Hearts.

He was scheduled to fly to Spain on Monday to join Steve Cotterill's squad as they prepare for the season opener at Morecambe on 30 July.

Moore follows the arrival of Coventry City midfielder Jordan Shipley, Sky Blues loan full-back Julien Dacosta and Tom Bayliss, from Preston, Sheffield Wednesday defender Chey Dunkley and striker Aiden O'Brien.

