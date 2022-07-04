Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Adriana Leon has 81 Canada caps

Manchester United have signed Canadian forward Adriana Leon from West Ham on a deal until the end of the 2023/24 season.

The 29-year-old had been at Women's Super League club West Ham since 2019, scoring 13 goals in 59 appearances.

Leon is United's first signing of the summer transfer window.

"To be the first Canadian female player to play for Manchester United fills me with immense pride and excitement," she said.

United manager Marc Skinner added: "I was extremely impressed with Adriana's character as she expressed confidence and fearlessness when we discussed her coming to Manchester United.

"Her flexibility to play in multiple positions effectively, while attacking and defending one-on-one duels with ferocity, will add excellent variety to our continuously developing team."