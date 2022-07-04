Close menu

Christian Eriksen: Denmark midfielder agrees in principle to join Manchester United

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Christian Eriksen spent the second half of last season at Brentford

Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen has agreed in principle to sign for Manchester United on a free transfer.

The 30-year-old's short-term contract at Brentford ended last month.

It is believed Eriksen could also have returned to Thomas Frank's side, but the lure of playing for United proved too much.

A three-year contract is being prepared for Eriksen, who is still to have his medical at Old Trafford.

Eriksen could be United and new manager Erik ten Hag's second signing of the summer transfer window, with Feyenoord defender Tyrell Malacia undergoing a medical at Carrington ahead of his move.

The Dane returned to the English top flight when he joined Brentford in January after being released by Serie A club Inter Milan.

He had to leave the Italian side after he had an Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) fitted following his cardiac arrest at Euro 2020. Players who have ICD's are not allowed to play in the Serie A.

It is thought the opportunity given to Eriksen by Brentford boss and fellow Dane Frank - plus his family enjoying living in London - meant a decision not to re-sign for The Bees was not straightforward, but he has now decided on United.

Eriksen's former club Tottenham Hotspur, who he played for between 2013 and 2020, did have interest in re-signing him but have instead focused on other targets.

Comments

Join the conversation

243 comments

  • Comment posted by mc1805, today at 13:42

    The thing that Man Utd need more than anything are players with the rigth attitude.

    And you can't get better than Eriksen in that respect... will be a good influence on other players.

    As an LFC fan I'm a little bit dissapointed by this news, which is just about the best compliment I can give them.

    • Reply posted by SuperDuper, today at 13:50

      SuperDuper replied:
      Turn the back on the club that brought your career back. Sounds just like the UTD way… another old mercenary

  • Comment posted by Mr P, today at 13:36

    Hopefully he will be a good signing. Class player and glad his health is better. Top professional.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 13:46

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      Great player, signing for wrong team. He will, sadly go through the rest of his career trophy less. Not the way Eriksen deserves to spend his remaining playing days.

  • Comment posted by Tranquilo, today at 13:40

    Excellent news. Eriksen in and Pogba out. Beautiful!

    • Reply posted by SuperDuper, today at 13:51

      SuperDuper replied:
      He is such a loyal player, never stabs his team with in the back

  • Comment posted by digital dg, today at 13:47

    A kick in the teeth for Brentford who took a huge risk and gave Eriksen the chance to get back in the Premier League. I think it’s sad he didn’t show the same faith in them now, choosing money and a big name instead. Tells you all you need to know about todays footballers.

    • Reply posted by mis123, today at 13:49

      mis123 replied:
      Totally agree

  • Comment posted by Olivia, today at 13:38

    Welcome to Old Trafford Christian!

    • Reply posted by PIND DADAN KHAN, today at 13:45

      PIND DADAN KHAN replied:
      More like Old Toilet.

  • Comment posted by BushTucker, today at 13:38

    Prudent. That midfield needs someone of Premiership experience/composure with leadership abilities

    • Reply posted by SuperDuper, today at 13:53

      SuperDuper replied:
      The way he walks away from clubs, on his last legs and going to a team on its last legs…. Priceless

  • Comment posted by Tired_of_politics, today at 13:38

    One signing down - twenty one to go (and I support United) !!

    • Reply posted by SuperDuper, today at 13:55

      SuperDuper replied:
      Manager out by Christmas… I can smell it already

  • Comment posted by The Truth, today at 13:44

    At last a quality signing has been made

    • Reply posted by SuperDuper, today at 14:02

      SuperDuper replied:
      Somewhere else?

  • Comment posted by 1Title in 31, today at 13:41

    Great to see Eriksen signing and on a free too,,,as a replacement for Pogba in the squad and on less than half pogbas wages its a win win.

    • Reply posted by Paul M, today at 13:51

      Paul M replied:
      I am soooooo glad to see the back of Pogba. So many people making excuses for him. Last couple of seasons he'd have 1 amazing game, 1 okay game, then go missing and sulk for the other 2.

      With Eriksen, I reckon that'll be 4 x "Good or better".

  • Comment posted by Eddguy , today at 13:38

    Cue all the comments about how he's a bad player, how it's a step down and how it'll ruin his career..... finally Interested FC might be doing something right (whisper it quietly)

    • Reply posted by SuperDuper, today at 13:53

      SuperDuper replied:
      You said it exactly how it is. At last a UTD fan who knows how buying an old mercenary will get them nowhere…. Good on you poppet!

  • Comment posted by moon138, today at 13:35

    An absolute coup for united to get Eriksen

    • Reply posted by SuperDuper, today at 13:54

      SuperDuper replied:
      Buying old old player on last legs? Wooooooow, so far… so fast

  • Comment posted by SmileyC, today at 13:38

    Great signing for United, but they need to focus on getting get a decent holding midfielder and a couple of defenders.

    • Reply posted by Des Wigwam, today at 13:44

      Des Wigwam replied:
      For a start

  • Comment posted by TrebleDeckerRedBus, today at 13:38

    Pogba whooo???? I can see Eriksen being a cult hero at United if he plays a part in atleast improving United.

    • Reply posted by SuperDuper, today at 13:56

      SuperDuper replied:
      Improving their pension fund maybe. He’s on his last legs. Utd should be going for youth, not…. This

  • Comment posted by Humpty Dumpty, today at 13:43

    Everyone a winner

    ABUs in uproar I see

  • Comment posted by Big gaz, today at 13:48

    Could be their first real quality signing since the Fergie era.

    • Reply posted by chanasnakepit, today at 13:49

      chanasnakepit replied:
      Totally agree

  • Comment posted by Humpty Dumpty, today at 13:46

    Quality player good character what more could any club want

  • Comment posted by Winners And Sinners, today at 13:56

    Eriksen is a player with great an attitude and work ethic, the question is, is Man Utd the right move for him? Utd are in re-building mode, by the time they might challenge for major honours again, Eriksen would have likely moved on.

  • Comment posted by 1Title in 31, today at 13:54

    The Salties are all out today.....so you know its a great signing when their feathers are ruffled.

    • Reply posted by djw, today at 13:57

      djw replied:
      I like your username

      Would they not allow … 1* title in 31 ?

  • Comment posted by Stenner, today at 13:37

    Brentford must be kicking themselves for only giving him a 6 month deal!

    • Reply posted by Sirrantsalot, today at 13:41

      Sirrantsalot replied:
      Not really. They signed him to improve the team and keep them up. Mission accomplished. No one knew if he'd even be able to play so it was a gamble. And if they had offered him a longer contract, he might not have signed it!

  • Comment posted by R1999, today at 13:35

    Chuffed

