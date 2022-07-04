Last updated on .From the section Wimbledon

Dan Csoka last played for AFC Wimbledon at the end of January

AFC Wimbledon defender Dan Csoka has joined Hungarian First Division side Zalaegerszegi for an undisclosed fee.

Csoka, 22, was still under contract at Plough Lane and had made 47 appearances since moving to the club two years ago from Wolverhampton Wanderers on a free transfer after two seasons at Molineux.

The Dons say he was keen to return home to be closer to his family.

The former Hungary youth international's only goal came in a 5-2 loss at Charlton in December 2020.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.