Kalvin Phillips: England midfielder signs for Manchester City on six-year deal

Kalvin Phillips
Kalvin Phillips scored 14 goals for Leeds since making his debut in 2015

Manchester City have signed Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips for £45m.

The 26-year-old England international has signed a six-year deal with the Premier League champions.

He becomes Pep Guardiola's third summer signing after the arrivals of Erling Haaland and Stefan Ortega Moreno.

"I am absolutely delighted to have joined Manchester City. City have again proved to be the best team in the country," Phillips said.

Phillips, who made 235 appearances over eight seasons at Elland Road, still had two years left on his Leeds deal.

He said City have "an amazing squad and a manager in Pep Guardiola who is rightly considered to be the finest in the world".

He added: "To be able to play under Pep and learn from him and his coaching staff as well as be part of such a fantastic squad is a prospect that I am incredibly excited about."

Phillips made his international debut in September 2020 and was named England men's Player of the Year for 2020-21, having played every game at the delayed Euro 2020 tournament.

A key player under former boss Marcelo Bielsa, Phillips played 37 times in the Championship during the 2019-20 season when Leeds were promoted to the Premier League after 16 years away.

He spent a lengthy period on the sidelines last season due to a hamstring injury, making just 20 league appearances.

City's director of football Txiki Begiristain added: "His reading of the game, alongside his passing ability, energy and drive make him a formidable talent and he is a player who has a fantastic will to win.

"We feel he will be a superb addition to our squad and that he will complement our game perfectly."

Kalvin Phillips compared to other Premier League defensive midfielders in 2021-22 (Opta stats)
Kalvin PhillipsRodriDeclan RiceFabinhoN'Golo KanteWilfred NdidiPierre-Emile Hojbjerg
Appearances20333629261936
Minutes played1595288731782316177816193198
Goals0715202
Assists1241402
Tackles54728046596078
Tackles per 903.02.22.31.83.03.32.2
Passing accuracy82.091.891.687.582.080.289.7
Yellow cards4587443

'You gave me everything'

Phillips wrote an open letter to Leeds and its fans after his departure was confirmed, giving particular praise to ex-boss Bielsa.

"I cannot mention Leeds without mentioning one special person - Marcelo," Phillips wrote. "The best manager I have ever come across. He is the man that gave the club life, he gave the players and everyone involved in the club the belief we were good enough to return to the Premier League after 16 years.

"Not only did you give the club everything but you also gave me everything I needed to become the person I am today on and off the field."

He also hailed new manager Jesse Marsch as an "unbelievable" boss and an "even better person".

Phillips added he hoped fans understood his decision to leave in order to "chase his dreams", saying: "As a young kid I had so many dreams and still do... but playing for you was the one I will never forget".

  • Comment posted by RoundTheOutside, today at 10:44

    This hurts, genuinely gutted. But Kalvin, all the very best!

    • Reply posted by FootOfDavros, today at 11:07

      FootOfDavros replied:
      City still under investigation for past FFP breaches. Sell Jesus for £45m, buy Phillips for £45m.

      Great stuff - zero net spend! But isn't there a term for when you take dodgily acquired assets and churn them into a "clean" asset?

  • Comment posted by andy, today at 10:42

    Hopefully he doesn’t just warm the bench. Been great for us though.

    • Reply posted by boogeywoogey, today at 11:05

      boogeywoogey replied:
      Of course he will warm the bench. He isn't as good as the rest of the City midfield.

  • Comment posted by Ellandrick, today at 10:45

    Am desperately sad to see him go.
    But good luck to him.

  • Comment posted by AndyB_MOT, today at 10:46

    Best of luck Kalvin and thank you for everything. MOT

    • Reply posted by ABU Hamster, today at 10:58

      ABU Hamster replied:
      Didn't know he did MOTs as well, perhaps that's why they bought him.

  • Comment posted by Billy B, today at 10:51

    Thank you Kalvin for all you did at Leeds United, good luck for your future with City & England.

  • Comment posted by Spoonman, today at 10:45

    Surprised he only cost £45m.

    • Reply posted by Tiddlywinks, today at 10:51

      Tiddlywinks replied:
      You've clearly not seen him play 😁

  • Comment posted by Keyboard Warrior, today at 10:50

    The numbers highlight how valuable Rice is to West Ham. Hope we can keep him.

  • Comment posted by StVitus, today at 11:03

    There must be cheaper ways to warm the bench. Mistake from Phillips, I think. He needs game time.

  • Comment posted by PixelJared, today at 11:02

    From the 'Yorkshire Pirlo' to the 'Cheshire Benchwarmer'

  • Comment posted by Bev, today at 10:52

    Big mistake Leeds. His value to them staying in the Premiership is much greater than what they were paid for him (assuming he is fit of course!)

  • Comment posted by mse12479, today at 10:59

    Kalvin Drinkwater.

    • Reply posted by juanpabloangel, today at 11:04

      juanpabloangel replied:
      No one is that bad

  • Comment posted by Mark Crossley, today at 10:57

    Kalvin will definitely ensure that the Manchester derbies have an extra bit of bite in them. Once a Leeds United lad ALWAYS a Leeds United lad when in comes to playing against Manure. Thanks for everything Kalvin & good luck at your new club. MOT

  • Comment posted by WEFalumni, today at 10:45

    They will be hard to beat again next season.

  • Comment posted by Wayne, today at 10:42

    This will be an outstanding signing. From a Saints fan.

  • Comment posted by Roadkill, today at 11:04

    After nearly losing the Rams from the FL, it is so pleasing to see the financial restrictions on football clubs working so well. £100m for ruining Jack Grealish, £52m on Erling Haaland and now Kalvin Phillips as a bench warmer. Or, six Derby County's with their wages added. And they get The Etihad Stadium thrown in. What a mess, no wonder Everton are close to bankruptcy having to chase the dream.

    • Reply posted by DarthVegan77, today at 11:07

      DarthVegan77 replied:
      They also sold Ferran Torres for £50m and Jesus for £45m, so that covers the fee for Haaland and Phillips.

      They did overspend on Grealish, though.

  • Comment posted by PixelJared, today at 10:58

    This reminds me of Chelsea signing Steve Sidwell.

  • Comment posted by StAubinier, today at 10:48

    Great to see KP signing, but sorry to see Jesus go .

  • Comment posted by livingmercerway, today at 10:48

    Turning out to be an exceptional transfer window for City as Pep refreshes the Champions squad (a small one, by the way, by strong preference - contrary to popular opinion).
    Only cloud on the horizon may be the departure of Silva.

  • Comment posted by Socks, today at 10:46

    Pep, very shrewd move in real terms City have swapped Jesus for Phillips. With Harland in the squad they had one striker surplus to requirements.

    • Reply posted by DarthVegan77, today at 10:50

      DarthVegan77 replied:
      Phillips is nowhere near as good as Jesus IMO. Not consistent enough, makes too many mistakes and seems to get injured a lot, too.

  • Comment posted by Thomas Lloyd, today at 11:07

    Goodbye Kalvin, and thank you for everything. He's a superbly talented player, and I think we got a very good deal getting £45 mil for him. Wish him all the best at City.

