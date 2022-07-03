Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Southampton have emerged as frontrunners in the race to sign Rangers midfielder Joe Aribo as the Nigeria international enters the final 12 months of his Ibrox contract. (Daily Record) external-link

The Antonio Colak to Rangers transfer saga is set to be resolved in the next 48 hours as PAOK Salonika have secured a deal for Fortuna Dusseldorf's Khaled Narey to replace the striker. (Express) external-link

Ferencvaros sporting director Tamas Hajnal has told Celtic to forget about signing Morocco striker Ryan Mmaee this summer. (Football Scotland) external-link

Rangers have rejected a loan bid from French club Auxerre for striker Fashion Sakala. (Homme du Match via Football Scotland external-link )

Andy Goram, who died at the weekend aged 58, was Scotland's only world class goalkeeper, says England legend Peter Shilton. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Former Rangers and Scotland striker Ally McCoist reveals that he was by Andy Goram's side when he passed away on Saturday and salutes his former team-mate's "incredible bravery" in dealing with an inoperable cancer. (Daily Record) external-link

Hearts midfielder Beni Baningime believes he can follow team-mate Liam Boyce 's example and come back from a ruptured cruciate six months after getting injured. (Daily Record) external-link

Aberdeen hope to finally have Ylber Ramadani on board this week after further unexpected visa issues prevented him from joining his new team-mates at their training camp in Spain. (Press & Journal - subscription required) external-link

Josh McPake scored in yesterday's friendly win over Partick Thistle and the 20-year-old is being backed for a breakthrough at Rangers by Tranmere Rovers boss Micky Mellon, who had the player on loan last season. (Express) external-link

Kyle McClelland says Ryan Poretous is the perfect role model as the 20-year-old defender embarks on a new career at Hibernian after ending his long association with Rangers. (Scottish Sun) external-link