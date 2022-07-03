Last updated on .From the section Rangers

"The greatest goalkeeper I've ever seen." So says former Rangers full-back David Robertson about Andy Goram.

Fans of Rangers and rival clubs have been adorning the gates of Ibrox with tributes after the 58-year-old's death following a short battle with cancer.

Robertson also lauded the former Scotland, Hibernian and Rangers great.

"He was so positive," he said. "He liked a night out like all of us did, in training and on the pitch was one of the most dedicated guys."

Goram also played for Manchester United, Motherwell, Notts County, Sheffield United, Hamilton Academical, Coventry City, Queen of the South and Elgin City as he wound down his distinguished career.

Robertson suggested that what Goram achieved was "incredible" considering he stood an inch short of 6ft.

"He had problems with his knees and obviously he was not the biggest goalkeeper, but I tell you what - he was probably the greatest goalkeeper I've ever seen," he told BBC Scotland.

"He was a great shot stopper, organiser, his positioning was fantastic and I just think he gave us so much confidence and he just had that real desire to win.

"He was just so determined that nothing was going to get past him - and invariably it didn't."

Fans pay tribute outside Ibrox