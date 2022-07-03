Last updated on .From the section Birmingham

John Eustace was number two to Mark Warburton at QPR but left following the appointment of Michael Beale

Birmingham City have named Republic of Ireland assistant manager John Eustace as head coach on a three-year contract.

Eustace, who began in management at Kidderminster Harriers, has spent the past three seasons as Queens Park Rangers assistant boss, first under Steve McClaren, then Mark Warburton.

The former Coventry City, Stoke City, Watford and Derby County midfielder, 42, retired from playing in 2016.

He succeeds Lee Bowyer, who was sacked on Saturday after 16 months in charge.

"I am very proud to be here," said locally-born Eustace. "Obviously, I am a Birmingham lad and I know the potential of the club and how important it is to the fans.

"We have underachieved in the past few seasons and a club of this size, with the support that this club has, need to be aiming higher.

"The first thing we have to do is get this squad competitive and ready for that first game of the season against Luton."

Eustace will now take charge of Blues' pre-season trip to Portugal next week.

He will have four weeks to prepare for the season opener with Luton Town at St Andrew's on 30 July.

Eustace is the ninth manager City's owners Birmingham Sports Holdings Ltd have appointed since they took control of the club as Trillion Trophy Asia in October 2016.