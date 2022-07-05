Last updated on .From the section Champions League

Ryan Brobbel (right) celebrates his goal

The New Saints claimed victory in their Champions League first qualifying round first leg against Linfield thanks to Ryan Brobbel's second-half goal.

Brobbel's low shot found the bottom corner to give the Welsh champions a 1-0 victory.

Matthew Clarke went close for David Healy's Linfield in a hard-fought contest at Saints' Park Hall home.

The Northern Irish side must look to turn the tie around in the second leg at Windsor Park on Wednesday, 13 July.

Saints, who were playing their first Champions League tie in three years, were the better side in the first half, with Brobbel firing wide from the edge of the area before he saw a free-kick saved by Linfield keeper Chris Johns.

Clarke's header was cleared off the line by Danny Davies as Linfield threatened before the break.

Declan McManus shot over just after half-time before turning provider when he picked out Brobbel in the penalty area and the former Northern Ireland Under-21 international cut onto his right foot before beating Johns.

McManus fired over as TNS threatened to double their lead, but Linfield - who claimed a friendly win over World Cup hosts Qatar last month - pushed hard for an equaliser in the closing stages.

Jordan Stewart shot straight at Saints keeper Connor Roberts, who then did well to deny Stephen Fallon.

The New Saints head coach Anthony Limbrick:

"I think it is a big night for the club. We had a big crowd, a lot of opposition fans as well. That's good for the club and to get the win, we'll take it.

"I thought our players executed the game-plan very, very well. They grew into the game. Defensively we did a good job probably until the last 15 minutes, but we knew we would be under pressure.

"We are really happy with the clean sheet, probably a bit disappointed we didn't work the goalkeeper more and get another goal ourselves.

"We go [to Belfast] positively. We look to win the game. We will go and try to take the game to them."