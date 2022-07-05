Match ends, The New Saints 1, Linfield 0.
The New Saints claimed victory in their Champions League first qualifying round first leg against Linfield thanks to Ryan Brobbel's second-half goal.
Brobbel's low shot found the bottom corner to give the Welsh champions a 1-0 victory.
Matthew Clarke went close for David Healy's Linfield in a hard-fought contest at Saints' Park Hall home.
The Northern Irish side must look to turn the tie around in the second leg at Windsor Park on Wednesday, 13 July.
Saints, who were playing their first Champions League tie in three years, were the better side in the first half, with Brobbel firing wide from the edge of the area before he saw a free-kick saved by Linfield keeper Chris Johns.
Clarke's header was cleared off the line by Danny Davies as Linfield threatened before the break.
Declan McManus shot over just after half-time before turning provider when he picked out Brobbel in the penalty area and the former Northern Ireland Under-21 international cut onto his right foot before beating Johns.
McManus fired over as TNS threatened to double their lead, but Linfield - who claimed a friendly win over World Cup hosts Qatar last month - pushed hard for an equaliser in the closing stages.
Jordan Stewart shot straight at Saints keeper Connor Roberts, who then did well to deny Stephen Fallon.
The New Saints head coach Anthony Limbrick:
"I think it is a big night for the club. We had a big crowd, a lot of opposition fans as well. That's good for the club and to get the win, we'll take it.
"I thought our players executed the game-plan very, very well. They grew into the game. Defensively we did a good job probably until the last 15 minutes, but we knew we would be under pressure.
"We are really happy with the clean sheet, probably a bit disappointed we didn't work the goalkeeper more and get another goal ourselves.
"We go [to Belfast] positively. We look to win the game. We will go and try to take the game to them."
Line-ups
The New Saints
- 25Roberts
- 21Smith
- 4Davies
- 5Astles
- 22Davies
- 17WilliamsBooked at 69minsSubstituted forCieslewiczat 76'minutes
- 3MarriottBooked at 25mins
- 10RedmondSubstituted forClarkat 90+1'minutes
- 6Routledge
- 9McManus
- 8Brobbel
Substitutes
- 1Atherton
- 2Pask
- 7Daniels
- 11Cieslewicz
- 12Hudson
- 19Clark
- 27Canavan
- 34Kirkman
- 35Lock
- 38Warder
- 47Cornish
Linfield
- 1Johns
- 18FinlaysonBooked at 32mins
- 5ShieldsBooked at 90mins
- 16ClarkeBooked at 53mins
- 15Hall
- 2Roscoe-Byrne
- 14McDaidSubstituted forMcKeeat 79'minutes
- 22MulgrewSubstituted forMcCleanat 67'minutes
- 20Fallon
- 9Cooper
- 7MillarSubstituted forStewartat 73'minutes
Substitutes
- 4Newberry
- 8McClean
- 10Stewart
- 17McKee
- 19Devine
- 25Pepper
- 34Clarke
- 35Palmer
- 51Walsh
- 52Williamson
- 53Archer
- Referee:
- Andrei Chivulete
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, The New Saints 1, Linfield 0.
Booking
Chris Shields (Linfield) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, The New Saints. Ben Clark replaces Daniel Stephen Redmond.
Substitution
Substitution, Linfield. Christopher McKee replaces Robbie McDaid.
Substitution
Substitution, The New Saints. Adrian Cieslewicz replaces Jordan Williams.
Substitution
Substitution, Linfield. Jordan Stewart replaces Kirk Millar.
Booking
Jordan Williams (The New Saints) is shown the yellow card.
Substitution
Substitution, Linfield. Kyle McClean replaces James Mulgrew.
Goal!
Goal! The New Saints 1, Linfield 0. Ryan Brobbel (The New Saints) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal.
Booking
Matthew Clarke (Linfield) is shown the yellow card.
Second Half
Second Half begins The New Saints 0, Linfield 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, The New Saints 0, Linfield 0.
Booking
Daniel Finlayson (Linfield) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Christopher Marriott (The New Saints) is shown the yellow card.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.