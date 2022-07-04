The New Saints v Linfield (Tue)

Last updated on .From the section Champions League

The New Saints secured the Cymru Premier title for the 14th time last season

Uefa Champions League first qualifying round first Leg: The New Saints v Linfield Venue: Park Hall, Oswestry Date: Tuesday, 5 July Kick-off: 19:00 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Sport Online followed by match report on the BBC Sport website

Boss Anthony Limbrick is relishing The New Saints' return to the Champions League after a three-year absence as his side prepare to face Linfield.

Saints' Cymru Premier title win last season secured a return to European football's biggest club competition.

NIFL Premiership champions Linfield will be their first qualifying round opponents, with the first leg at Saints' Park Hall on Tuesday.

"To be having a crack at the Champions League is special," Limbrick said.

"That's why a lot of the players and staff come to TNS. We knew that winning the league last season meant our pathway was probably more favourable for us.

"We know that this tie is a big tie to give us the right pathway, where you filter down eventually and maybe have a chance of getting further than we did last year.

"But we're not looking too far ahead and are concentrating on what we're doing in this game."

Saints reached the Europa League third qualifying round last season, losing to Czech side Viktoria Plzen on penalties.

Limbrick's side had beaten Northern Irish opposition in the first qualifying round, securing a 3-1 aggregate win over Glentoran.

But the Australian-born boss, who also guided Saints to Welsh Cup success last season, expects a tougher test against Linfield.

"This one's going to be a next step, the next level," Limbrick told BBC Sport Wales.

"They've won the league for the last four seasons and have got a good manager in David Healy, who's been there for a long time.

"There's no doubt it's going to be tough and it's going to be very even, between two good sides who can probably beat each other. I expect it to be a tight affair in terms of the level both teams are."

Saints have signed goalkeeper Daniel Atherton, former Coventry City defender Josh Pask and ex-Shrewsbury Town winger Josh Daniels this summer.

Derry-born Daniels was in the Glenavon side who beat Molde in the Europa League in 2018.

Former Northern Ireland striker Healy could hand a competitive Linfield debut to striker Robbie McDaid, who joined from rivals Glentoran at the start of July, while loanee Eetu Vertainen is also in the picture having returned to the Belfast club for a second spell.