Dylan Levitt could be available on a permanent transfer for £300k, with Dundee United leading the race for the Manchester United midfielder. (Sun - print edition)

Jordan Jones could be set for a return to Scotland, with former club Kilmarnock keen on the winger's signature. (Glasgow Live) external-link

PAOK are reluctant to sell striker Antonio Colak to Rangers until they have found a replacement, with a fee and terms reportedly agreed. (Sun) external-link

Celtic are vying with Premier League and Bundesliga rivals for the signature of Manchester City defender Ko Itakura. (Sun) external-link

Neil Warnock says the biggest regret of his career was not managing in Scotland and revealed he twice spoke to Rangers about becoming their boss. (Sunday Mail) external-link

Livingston forward Isma Goncalves insists Heart of Midlothian fans are not racist and that he wishes the club well, despite leaving Tynecaste in 2018 citing racist abuse from a minority of fans as a factor in his decision. (Scotland On Sunday) external-link

Former Rangers captain Barry Ferguson has suggested that his midfielder nephew, Lewis, must move on from Aberdeen to advance his career. (Sun) external-link