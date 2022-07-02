Scottish Gossip: Kilmarnock, Rangers, Celtic, Aberdeen, Hearts
Former Scotland manager Alex McLeish described Andy Goram as a "phenomenal goalkeeper" after his death at 58. (Sun)
Dylan Levitt could be available on a permanent transfer for £300k, with Dundee United leading the race for the Manchester United midfielder. (Sun - print edition)
Jordan Jones could be set for a return to Scotland, with Kilmarnock keen on his signature. (Glasgow Live)
PAOK are reluctant to sell striker Antonio Colak to Rangers until they have found a replacement, with a fee and terms reportedly agreed. (Sun)
Celtic are vying with Premier League and Bundesliga rivals for the signature of Man City defender Ko Itakura. (Sun)
Neil Warnock says the biggest regret of his career was not managing in Scotland, and revealed he twice spoke to Rangers about becoming their boss. (Daily Record)
Livingston forward Isma Goncalves insists Hearts fans are not racist and that he wishes the club well, despite leaving Tynecaste in 2018 citing racist abuse from a minority of fans as a factor in his decision(Scotsman)
Former Rangers captain Barry Ferguson has suggested that his nephew Lewis must move on from Aberdeen to advance his career. (Sun)
Craig Gordon concedes replicating last season's heroics in goal for Hearts will be a challenge after admitting it was one his most enjoyable campaigns. (National)