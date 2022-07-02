Last updated on .From the section Northampton

Akin Odimayo made 65 EFL appearances for Swindon

Defender Akin Odimayo has become Northampton Town's fifth summer signing after joining the club from Swindon.

The 22-year-old has been signed on a two-year deal after a compensation package was agreed between the clubs.

Odimayo developed through the Reading Academy before joining Swindon in August 2020 and has been a regular at The County Ground for two seasons.

"He is a player with the potential to develop and improve further," manager Jon Brady told the club website.

"He is comfortable playing in a back four or five and that is important.

"We are particularly pleased to welcome him to Sixfields as we know there was interest in his services elsewhere."

