Manchester United: Cristiano Ronaldo wants to leave club this summer

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

From the section Man Utd

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo shakes hands with Brighton & Hove Albion's Tariq Lamptey
Ronaldo's last appearance for United was in their penultimate game of the season - a 4-0 defeat at Brighton in May

Cristiano Ronaldo wants Manchester United to let him leave the club if they receive an appropriate offer for him this summer.

The Portugal forward, 37, returned to Old Trafford from Juventus last summer.

However, while he was United's top scorer last season - and third in the Premier League - the overall campaign was seen as a big disappointment.

United finished sixth in the Premier League so missed out on Champions League qualification.

That means Ronaldo, who has a year left on his United contract plus an optional year, faces playing in the Europa League for the first time.

It is not something he is viewing with relish and the five-time Ballon d'Or winner feels there could be more attractive options available to him at this stage in his career.

The former Real Madrid forward is anxious to stress he respects United but as he enters the final stages of his career, he wants to compete for the biggest prizes.

United are yet to comment on Ronaldo's future, although previously this summer sources have been confident that the Portuguese would remain at Old Trafford next season.

While it would be a blow to United's prestige if they were to lose one of the greatest players they have ever had, it would also solve a few issues for new manager Erik ten Hag.

Ronaldo clashed with Harry Maguire over the United captaincy last season, while interim boss Ralf Rangnick's desire to implement a pressing game was thwarted by Ronaldo's refusal to fit in with such a system.

Although Ten Hag has said how much he is looking forward to linking up with Ronaldo, it is not clear how the forward's playing style would fit in with the Dutchman.

In addition, Ronaldo is the highest paid player in the Premier League and his exit would create more scope within United's summer transfer budget.

Ronaldo is due to return to the club for pre-season training this week. It is anticipated he will be on their pre-season tour to Thailand and Australia.

Comments

Join the conversation

181 comments

  • Comment posted by TheMiller, today at 18:57

    Don’t blame him - toxic club with a fan base that thinks they have a divine right to win everything as the majority only chose to support them because they actually did win everything in the 90s. Long may their demise continue.

  • Comment posted by GCC, today at 19:01

    Who can blame him really???

    Why would he want to spend the last few years of his career in a team that is needing rebuilding?

    • Reply posted by finnharpsman, today at 19:10

      finnharpsman replied:
      This is fantastic for Manchester United. I hope that the Board will release him - for free just to make sure he goes. I think Ten haag has a chance of doing well with Ronaldo gone especially when Pogba has also left.

  • Comment posted by Brass Eye, today at 19:02

    Another player along with Pogba that United should have never re-signed.

  • Comment posted by Garry Allen, today at 18:57

    Was a goal scoring side show for Utd last season. Best for the incoming manager not to be battling with the shadow of CR7 looming over him.

  • Comment posted by Noisy Neighbour, today at 18:58

    "We've got Ronny, We'll win the lot" 😂😂😂😂😂

  • Comment posted by Peter_, today at 19:04

    Not a shock. He must regret ever re-joining United.

  • Comment posted by G78, today at 18:56

    “as he enters the final stages of his career, he wants to compete for the biggest prizes”…no point staying at Utd then.

    • Reply posted by ANDREW, today at 18:59

      ANDREW replied:
      13 PLS !

  • Comment posted by Owwt Yonder, today at 18:58

    That Man U relegated then. The rest of their squad can’t hit a barn door

    • Reply posted by United Dreamer, today at 19:12

      United Dreamer replied:
      Like 2021. When we finished second...

  • Comment posted by TheSecretPundit, today at 18:55

    May well be a blessing in disguise for Utd.

  • Comment posted by Robbie Fowler, today at 19:02

    Man United are rubbish

    BBC: 2022

  • Comment posted by Noisy Neighbour, today at 18:58

    Utd are a Dead Club!!!!

  • Comment posted by ronnie, today at 18:56

    It's OK they have rashford 🤣

    • Reply posted by Ceefax, today at 19:01

      Ceefax replied:
      And Greenwood...

  • Comment posted by Mordor Tourism Board, today at 19:04

    I can understand this completely. He can't single handedly drag Man Utd into contention for trophies. He's ambitious and wants to win more.

  • Comment posted by He dont mean nuffin by it he only got one ear, today at 19:00

    Such an illustrious career soured by returning to the club that is a shadow of what they once were.
    Whatever posessed him to return, it's not like he needs the money.

  • Comment posted by Blockfeet, today at 19:04

    Good player wants to leave dreadful club. Hardly a news story.

  • Comment posted by Ceefax, today at 18:58

    Oh dear - it gets worse at the theatre of bad dreams.

  • Comment posted by Yes Palace, today at 18:55

    Thumbs up if you hate Man United

    • Reply posted by ANDREW, today at 18:58

      ANDREW replied:
      MAN UTD are by far the most popular club in the premier league unlike lowly palace !

  • Comment posted by sr12345, today at 18:58

    Seems like Chelsea are the only team but both need a striker and could afford his wages, but I'd be very surprised if United were willing to sell to a direct rival. Honestly not sure he'll end up moving even if he wants to

    • Reply posted by NSB, today at 19:02

      NSB replied:
      I would suspect it is down to what is in his contract and if anybody is interested given the wages he’ll be demanding.

  • Comment posted by matti, today at 19:09

    Of course he does. He’s a big player at a little club that is only getting smaller. He knows talent there gets worse, so wants out before his association with the failed club makes him un-hireable at a club that can compete.

  • Comment posted by Muzz, today at 19:05

    If it's true then bye bye, if the player doesn't want to be there it's pointless keeping him. Too much of this has gone on in the past, the player should never be bigger than the club, never!

    • Reply posted by kennypow, today at 19:08

      kennypow replied:
      Mate it isn't lingard! If he leaves, he leaves an eternal club legend and with his head held high.

