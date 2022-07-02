Last updated on .From the section Brentford

Aaron Hickey (left) has been a regular starter for Bologna in Serie A

Scotland left-back Aaron Hickey is closing in on a move to Brentford after the English Premier League club agreed a fee for the 20-year-old with Bologna.

The former Heart of Midlothian defender, who has four caps, is currently finalising personal terms.

Hickey moved from the Tynecastle club in September 2020 and his strong performances in Serie A earned him a Scotland debut in March.

The deal could be worth more than £17m to Bologna with add-ons.

Hearts are in line for a cut of the fee as part of his transfer two years ago to the Italians for a reported £1.5m.

Hickey had made only 33 appearances for Hearts before his switch to Sinisa Mihajlovic's side.

He played 12 times in his first season before 36 appearances, all but two of them starts, as Bologna finished 13th of the 20 teams in Italy's top flight last term.

Hickey, who had opted out of selection for Scotland Under-21s before being called up to Steve Clarke's senior squad, had also been linked with Arsenal this summer but now looks to be heading to one of their top-flight rivals.