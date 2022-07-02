Last updated on .From the section Derby

Tom Barkhuizen did not score a goal last season in 14 games

Derby County have signed Tom Barkhuizen on a two-year contract, their first deal since the takeover by Clowes Developments which saved the club.

Forward Barkhuizen, 28, played 208 times for Preston - scoring 38 goals - before leaving the club at the end of his contract last month.

Defender Eiran Cashin and midfielder Liam Thompson, both 20, have also signed new two-year contracts.

The deals are all subject to English Football League approval.

Derby, who currently have Liam Rosenior as interim manager following Wayne Rooney's departure as boss late last month, were relegated to League One last season.

Only five first-team players were contracted to the club, before Saturday's announcements.

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.