Last updated on .From the section Millwall

Gary Rowett's Millwall finished six points off the Championship play-off places last season

Millwall manager Gary Rowett has signed a new contract with the Championship club.

The 48-year-old has led the Lions to eighth, 11th and ninth in the table since arriving in October 2019.

The London side were in contention for a Championship play-off place until the final day of last season when they lost 1-0 at promoted Bournemouth.

"We have had three consistent seasons but we want more," said Rowett after signing the contract.

"We have built in a really nice progressive way from the day I walked in. We've tried to improve what we do every season."

Rowett managed Burton, Birmingham, Derby and Stoke before replacing Neil Harris at The Den in 2019.

Millwall have not disclosed the length of Rowett's new deal.