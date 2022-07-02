Leigh Griffiths was a frustrated figure in League 1 with Falkirk

Leigh Griffiths has issued a plea to managers to give him a chance at the top level again as he admitted he is "desperate" to prove his critics wrong.

The former Celtic striker is without a club and has been training on his own.

The 31-year-old had a loan spell at Dundee last season before dropping down two divisions to play for Falkirk.

"I can still cut it at the highest level, I still fully believe that, and its about getting my chance to prove myself again," he said.

Griffiths signed a one-year contract with Celtic last summer but failed to make a single appearance under Ange Postecoglou as he struggled with fitness and personal issues and was instead sent on loan to Dundee.

After three goals in 17 appearances, he signed a short-term deal with League One club Falkirk, scoring twice in 12 games.

Now the 22-times capped striker has even taken up boxing in order to get himself into shape, working six days a week on his fitness.

"There'll be split opinions on whether my career is finished," Griffiths told BBC Radio Scotland Sportsound.

"I need to try and prove myself to people who keep doubting me and it seems nowadays that there's more and more.

"A lot of things have happened over the past couple of years and clubs might not want to be associated with me, but I'm just working as tirelessly as I can to get myself in the best shape."

'I'm being taught a lesson'

Griffiths has not ruled out a move abroad as the next step in his career, having accepted that managers in Scotland may be reluctant to offer him a deal.

"A manager has got to take a chance and whether that's a chance they want they want to take or not is entirely up to them," he said. "As soon as a manager phones me or my agent up, they'll see that I'm fully focused, they'll see I'm ready to hit the ground running wherever I go.

"My confidence is lower than a snakes belly at the minute and that's because I'm seeing everybody going back to pre-season, playing games, training and being back amongst changing rooms - and for me I'm doing my work myself in the gym and then going home.

"When I get a club, hopefully my confidence comes back and, when my confidence is at the top of its game, that's when you'll see the best of me.

"I'm being taught a lesson. You can't take anything for granted, especially in the football world. One minute, I'm at Celtic playing well and winning trophies and the next I'm finishing fifth in League 1."

Griffiths claims a lot of people do not wish to see him play football again, but he credits his agent with giving him the hunger to get back fit again.

"If I didn't have him backing me up, saying that he's working hard to find me the right club, I wouldn't have it, I'd probably end up retiring," he added.

"It's difficult, a lot of people don't want me to play football, but for me I've got a family to provide for, I still want to play football, I still enjoy doing it.

"Yes, I've made a lot of mistakes in my time, but I'm still a human being at the end of the day. I still fully believe I'll get there."