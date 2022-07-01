Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Could Christopher Jullien's move from Celtic to Schalke be back on?

Schalke's sporting director hasn't yet ruled out a deal for Christopher Jullien - despite the move apparently collapsing. (Football Scotland) external-link

Rangers are set to submit another bid to land Jason McAtee on loan from Manchester City. (Football Scotland) external-link

Three Scottish sides have been named in the UK's top ten most investable clubs. The research comes from a collaboration between football finance expert Dr Rob Wilson and BetVictor. Arbroath top the list, Ayr United placed in second, with Livingston also making the top 10. (National) external-link

Hibs boss Lee Johnston has not ruled out a return to Easter Road for Martin Boyle, but says his main priority for now is another centre half. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Aberdeen's new North Macedonian forward Bojan Miovski scored as Jim Goodwin's side drew 1-1 with St Johnstone in a closed door friendly in Spain. Theo Blair levelled for Saints. (Courier) external-link

Turkish side Galatasaray have joined the race to sign Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson, though both they and Serie A side Lecce are yet to make an offer. (Press and Journal) external-link

Jack Ross insists he is better equipped to lead Dundee United's European charge following his experience with Hibernian last term. (Courier) external-link

Hearts forward Lam Boyce says he is happy at Tynecastle, despite being linked with Aberdeen and Ipswich Town. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link