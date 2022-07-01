Scottish Gossip: Celtic, Rangers, Hibs, Aberdeen, Hearts
Last updated on .From the section Scottish
Schalke's sporting director hasn't yet ruled out a deal for Christopher Jullien - despite the move apparently collapsing. (Football Scotland)
Rangers are set to submit another bid to land Jason McAtee on loan from Manchester City. (Football Scotland)
Three Scottish sides have been named in the UK's top ten most investable clubs. The research comes from a collaboration between football finance expert Dr Rob Wilson and BetVictor. Arbroath top the list, Ayr United placed in second, with Livingston also making the top 10. (National)
Hibs boss Lee Johnston has not ruled out a return to Easter Road for Martin Boyle, but says his main priority for now is another centre half. (Edinburgh Evening News)
Aberdeen's new North Macedonian forward Bojan Miovski scored as Jim Goodwin's side drew 1-1 with St Johnstone in a closed door friendly in Spain. Theo Blair levelled for Saints. (Courier)
Turkish side Galatasaray have joined the race to sign Aberdeen midfielder Lewis Ferguson, though both they and Serie A side Lecce are yet to make an offer. (Press and Journal)
Jack Ross insists he is better equipped to lead Dundee United's European charge following his experience with Hibernian last term. (Courier)
Hearts forward Lam Boyce says he is happy at Tynecastle, despite being linked with Aberdeen and Ipswich Town. (Edinburgh Evening News)
Hearts legend Drew Busby has died at the age of 74. He also played for Third Lanark, Partick Thistle, Vale of Leven, Airdrie, Toronto Blizzard, Barrow AFC, Morton and Queen of the South during a football career which spanned 18 years in total. (Edinburgh Evening News)