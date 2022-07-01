Last updated on .From the section European Football

Maria Sole Ferrieri Caputi has taken charge of Women's Serie A games and the men's Serie B

Serie A has appointed Maria Sole Ferrieri Caputi as its first female referee.

The 31-year-old will be part of the officiating team for the 2022-23 season which starts in August.

Ferrieri Caputi became the first woman to take charge of a top-flight Italian side last season when Cagliari played Cittadella in the Coppa Italia.

"It's a very beautiful moment," said Alfredo Trentalange, president of the Italian Referees Association (AIA).

"It's also sad to think that someone should be amazed by the presence of a woman.

"Obviously it's news that Maria Sole will be the first woman in the Serie A pool, and it's a historical moment, but the promotion is an advancement that comes from merit and not from privilege."

Ferrieri Caputi joined the AIA in 2007 and officiated regional matches until 2015, when she took charge of Serie D fixtures and started her progression through the leagues.