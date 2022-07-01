Last updated on .From the section Irish

Derry defender Cameron McJannet tussles with Junior at Dalymount Park

Derry City made it back-to-back Premier Division wins with a 3-2 victory over Bohemians at Dalymount Park.

Joe Thomson put the visitors in front as they led 1-0 at the break.

Matty Smith restored the advantage for Derry 37 seconds after Ali Coote equalised for Bohs.

Will Patching's deflected free-kick gave the Candystripes a two-goal cushion and they held on for the three points after Dawson Devoy pulled one back with five minutes to go.

"I'm delighted - given who we didn't have available to us it's a massive result," said Candystripes manager Ruaidhrí Higgins.

"Every time we play at Dalymount Park the second half is manic. How we saw out the final five to 10 minutes was extremely pleasing, how determined and how much fight the players had.

"The embraced it and stuck out their chests to be counted. Our last two wins have been based on character and fight."

Joe Thomson celebrates his goal against Bohemians with City team-mate James Akintunde

Derry were back in the capital after ending their seven-game winless run at the UCD Bowl. Patching and Devoy had efforts thwarted for either side in the opening exchanges.

Home goalkeeper Tadhg Ryan then made a tremendous double save to deny both Danny Lafferty and Thomson.

But moments later the Scotsman gave Derry the lead as he lifted the ball over Ryan and the ball bounced into the unguarded net.

Promise Omochere headed straight at Brian Maher from close range before Coote drove home the Bohs equaliser. However, Smith forged the visitors back in front from the restart on the hour.

Patching's set piece cannoned off Devoy with 15 minutes remaining but the midfielder pulled one back at the other end.

It was a frantic finish as Derry were under siege but they held on to record consecutive victories for the first time since April