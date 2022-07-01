Last updated on .From the section Welsh

Tony Pennock was previously Head of Academy at hometown club Swansea City

Haverfordwest have appointed ex-Hull City coach Tony Pennock as manager following Nicky Hayen's departure.

Hayen, who had been manager since December 2021, has returned to his native Belgium to take charge of Club Brugge's U23 side.

Pennock, 51, a former goalkeeper with Newport, Yeovil and Wigan previously managed Aberystwyth and Port Talbot.

"I am really looking forward to working with somebody of Tony's calibre," chairman Rob Edwards said.

"We were blessed with the number and quality of applicants for the role, but Tony was somebody that stood out at the beginning, and really impressed us during the process.

"He has had an excellent career as a player and coach, with the latter being at a very high level, and I'm certain he can continue the good work over the last six months and help drive us forward further."

Pennock stepped down from his role as Hull first team coach at the end of the 2021-22 season citing an ambition to secure a job as manager.