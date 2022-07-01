Close menu

Brennan Johnson: Nottingham Forest and Wales forward signs four-year contract

Last updated on .From the section Nottm Forest

Brennan Johnson
Brennan Johnson scored for Nottingham Forest in the Championship play-off semi-finals against Sheffield United before they beat Huddersfield at Wembley in the final to gain promotion

Nottingham Forest and Wales forward Brennan Johnson has signed a new four-year deal with the club.

Johnson, 21, scored 19 goals in 2021-22 as Forest returned to the Premier League for the first time since 1999.

"Playing for Nottingham Forest in the Premier League was always my dream growing up and now it's going to happen," said Johnson.

"It has been an unbelievable journey from the Academy to the first team. I'm really excited for this new season."

Johnson, whose father David played as a striker for Ipswich Town before a five-year spell at Forest between 2001 and 2006, has been with the club since the age of eight and made his senior debut against West Brom in 2019.

He added: "I want to thank the manager, all the staff and the whole board for believing in me and giving me the confidence to go out on the pitch and show what I can do."

Johnson has played 13 times for Wales and helped them qualify for this year's World Cup in Qatar - the first time Wales have reached a World Cup since 1958.

Forest boss Steve Cooper said: "Brennan was instrumental in our success last year and he's got the potential to make a big impact in our return to the Premier League.

"He's spent his entire footballing life with Nottingham Forest and everyone is very proud at what he's achieved.

"However, at just 21-years-old, his best days are ahead of him and he has a very high ceiling at what he could achieve.

"We're all delighted he has committed himself to Nottingham Forest long-term."

21 comments

  • Comment posted by MeanMikeMustard, today at 21:40

    Brennan Johnson, he’s one of our own

  • Comment posted by SD, today at 21:39

    Small club Everton fans thought they were getting him 😭😭

  • Comment posted by Joe, today at 21:35

    And rightly so as they’re favourites for the league this season especially as they won it the last time they were promoted

  • Comment posted by sayithowiseeit, today at 21:35

    Made in Lincoln!

  • Comment posted by Flashback81, today at 21:31

    Great player, big potential

  • Comment posted by REVD, today at 21:27

    Great news Brennan 👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼 You deserve this new contract - well done lad!

    Here’s to a great season ahead 😊👍🏼

  • Comment posted by Derek, today at 21:23

    Get in there my Son!!!

    Great news Johnno, Simple’s see the club have given you what you deserve 😉

  • Comment posted by Whatling, today at 21:22

    This will be our biggest signing of this transfer window. COYR

  • Comment posted by erics squalor, today at 21:18

    Good for him.
    Looks like he could go on to be a big hit.

  • Comment posted by David McManus, today at 21:17

    Great business by Forest

  • Comment posted by Colin, today at 21:14

    Kept his words stayed play blinder got his beloved team go up and scored great goals his dad David must be proud of him

  • Comment posted by Adam, today at 21:12

    Good for him. If he plays a blinder he could move on in January.
    He wouldn’t start for a team worth moving to.
    Pennant is a good example for any youngster.

  • Comment posted by whosdatdandare, today at 21:05

    The player gets security and the club protecting their asset, prior to him playing the PL and impressing.

    Good business for the two parties involved.

  • Comment posted by Freespeechplease, today at 20:59

    A future superstar

  • Comment posted by ChapelStandRoar, today at 20:57

    Pleased to see a player stick with a club that gave him an opportunity and not jump ship at the earliest chance for a quick quid.

  • Comment posted by rogga1234, today at 20:56

    Relegation by Xmas looms

    • Reply posted by Adam, today at 21:09

      Adam replied:
      How does that work then?
      Even mathematically it’s impossible after playing half the games. The 17th placed club would need to have won 17 games to relegate Forest if they had 17 left to play.

  • Comment posted by mummy daddy, today at 20:55

    What a result!

  • Comment posted by craigy71, today at 20:53

    Best signing yet 👍

