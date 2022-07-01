Last updated on .From the section Lincoln City

Jay Benn made his debut for FC Halifax Town in August of last year

Lincoln City have signed FC Halifax Town defender Jay Benn for an undisclosed fee.

The 20-year-old - who came up through the Yorkshire club's academy - made 10 National League appearances last term.

Lincoln have not disclosed any details of the deal to bring Benn to the club.

"He has fantastic athletic and technical attributes, he is forward thinking, forward running, forward passing and will really excite our supporters," said boss Mark Kennedy.

"Our recruitment department identified him early in his FC Halifax Town career and we have worked really hard to sign him ahead of competition from other League One clubs," Kennedy added to the club website. external-link

"Jay is a real prospect, who fits the Lincoln City profile perfectly and is just the type of player we should be signing."

